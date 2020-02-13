Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.20. Chromadex shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 169,611 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chromadex by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chromadex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

