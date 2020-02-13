Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Cisco Systems comprises 3.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

