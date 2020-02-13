Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $181,942.50 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $181,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $180,837.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $178,330.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $179,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75.

CIEN stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

