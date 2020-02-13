Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 397 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

