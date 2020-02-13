Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 230 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average of $264.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

