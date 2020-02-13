Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 269 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $122.45 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

