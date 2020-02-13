Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 566 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Incyte were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

