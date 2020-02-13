Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 615,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 515,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.