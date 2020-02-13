Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,246,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

