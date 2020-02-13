Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 1.5-3.5% to $12.50-12.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 31,246,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

