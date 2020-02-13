Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $335,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $348,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 190.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 2,511,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

