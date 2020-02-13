CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $4.32, 35,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 16,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

CleanSpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

