Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CLW stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

In other news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

