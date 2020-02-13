Clorox Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.
Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.
Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.
In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.