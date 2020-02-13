Clorox Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

