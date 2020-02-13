Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $20.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,891. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

