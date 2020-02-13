CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 69,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. CLPS has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $16.89.
Separately, ValuEngine raised CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
About CLPS
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
