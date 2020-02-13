CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 69,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. CLPS has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CLPS stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of CLPS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

