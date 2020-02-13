CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $234.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CME. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.31. 1,094,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,613. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

