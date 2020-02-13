CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CMS Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
CMS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.65.
About CMS Bancorp
