CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CMS Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CMS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

About CMS Bancorp

CMS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CMS Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in Westchester County and the neighboring areas in New York State. The Company’s primary market area is Westchester County, New York, a northern suburb of New York City.

