CNB Financial Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.42. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,586. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

