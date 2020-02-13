COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $78.59, 719 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

