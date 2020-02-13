CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $19,076.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

