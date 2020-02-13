Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 105,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after purchasing an additional 827,794 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 209,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 345,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

