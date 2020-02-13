Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.47. 8,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,048. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $88.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.