Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

CXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 320,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,264 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

