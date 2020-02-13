Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.46-1.51 for the period.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 320,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,953. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXP. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

