Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 188,283 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,283 shares during the period. Sabre makes up 2.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 8,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,327. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.