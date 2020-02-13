Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,272. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

