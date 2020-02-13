Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 2,211 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,788. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

