Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,261,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,238. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

