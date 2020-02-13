Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SID stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

