Comparing Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameren pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ameren has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Evergy and Ameren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion 3.77 $535.80 million $2.67 26.49 Ameren $6.29 billion 3.31 $815.00 million $3.37 25.09

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Ameren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48% Ameren 13.34% 10.10% 2.88%

Risk & Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameren has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evergy and Ameren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ameren 0 3 8 0 2.73

Evergy currently has a consensus price target of $69.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Ameren has a consensus price target of $82.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.89%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Ameren.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameren beats Evergy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 4, 2019, it served approximately 1.2 million electric customers and approximately 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

