Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 209,928 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,192 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

