ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

CFMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,658. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 63,256 shares of company stock valued at $91,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

