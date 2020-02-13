ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after buying an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after buying an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,822,000 after buying an additional 579,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 442,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,479. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

