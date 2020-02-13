Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.75 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

CTO traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

