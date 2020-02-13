Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Lifted to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Consort Medical to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Consort Medical alerts:

Shares of LON:CSRT opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.35) on Monday. Consort Medical has a 1 year low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 869.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million and a PE ratio of 128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

Consort Medical Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Consort Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consort Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.