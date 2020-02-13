Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and traded as low as $13.50. Contango ORE shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

