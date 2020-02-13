Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Shares of Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and traded as low as $13.50. Contango ORE shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

