Contrasting La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 10.45 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -11.23 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 22.65 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -1.07

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.42%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -72.30% -118.32% -41.75% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89%

Summary

NanoString Technologies beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

