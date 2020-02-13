Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 58537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

