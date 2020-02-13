Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE VLRS opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

