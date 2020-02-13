CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 1.34. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

