Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.68, 58,278 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 905,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.