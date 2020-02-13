Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 724.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Corecivic by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Corecivic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Corecivic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corecivic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 103,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

