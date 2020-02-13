CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COR. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

COR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.12. 742,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 194,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

