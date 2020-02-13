CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COR. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

