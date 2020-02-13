Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,447 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

