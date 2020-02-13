Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

