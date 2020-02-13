Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 29th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

