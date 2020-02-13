Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) President Ralph W. Bradshaw Buys 1,000 Shares

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) President Ralph W. Bradshaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $11,460.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,188. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
