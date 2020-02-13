Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) President Ralph W. Bradshaw Buys 1,000 Shares

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) President Ralph W. Bradshaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $11,460.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,188. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

