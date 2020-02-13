CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Raised by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 67.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $735.22 on Thursday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $746.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.